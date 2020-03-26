Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) stock Surged by 1.74 yesterday

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) is -43.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.27 and a high of $93.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The WELL stock was last observed hovering at around $45.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.92% off the consensus price target high of $96.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -35.76% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.16, the stock is -21.71% and -38.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.43 million and changing 1.74% at the moment leaves the stock -44.47% off its SMA200. WELL registered -41.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $74.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $82.95.

The stock witnessed a -44.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.19%, and is 38.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.70% over the week and 14.45% over the month.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) has around 443 employees, a market worth around $15.38B and $5.12B in sales. and $5.12B in sales Current P/E ratio is 38.50 and Fwd P/E is 26.30. Profit margin for the company is 24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.19% and -50.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Welltower Inc. (WELL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Welltower Inc. (WELL) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Welltower Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.38 with sales reaching $1.28B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.40% in year-over-year returns.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) Top Institutional Holders

1,174 institutions hold shares in Welltower Inc. (WELL), with 623.7k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.15% while institutional investors hold 92.78% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 92.64% of the Float.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Welltower Inc. (WELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 29 times.

Welltower Inc. (WELL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) that is trading -47.87% down over the past 12 months. Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is -27.80% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.73% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.06.