What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), United States Steel Corporation (X)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) shares are -29.30% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.51% or $1.39 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +100.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -36.39% down YTD and -29.46% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 28.47% and -32.47% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, Nomura recommended the AGNC stock is a Buy, while earlier, Maxim Group had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 25, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the AGNC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.48. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 32.36.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.60% in the current quarter to $0.57, up from the $0.52 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.28, up 95.40% from $2.16 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.48 and $0.62. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 15 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 343,817 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 58,175. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 308,815 and 26,055 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kain Gary D, a Director, CEO, and CIO at the company, bought 97,802 shares worth $1.73 million at $17.73 per share on May 28. The Director had earlier bought another 7,350 AGNC shares valued at $125060.0 on Nov 05. The shares were bought at $17.02 per share. Kain Gary D (Director, CEO, and CIO) bought 7,500 shares at $17.01 per share on May 24 for a total of $127575.0 while Kain Gary D, (Director, CEO, and CIO) bought 1,300 shares on May 24 for $32682.0 with each share fetching $25.14.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X), on the other hand, is trading around $5.87 with a market cap of $998.05M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.89% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the United States Steel Corporation (X) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

X’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -1.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $419.0 million. This represented a 85.16% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.82 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$3.88 on the year-over-year period, growing to $3.33 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $11.61 billion from $10.92 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $682.0 million, significantly lower than the $938.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$570.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at United States Steel Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 969,734 shares. Insider sales totaled 38,954 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.29M shares after the latest sales, with 73.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.30% with a share float percentage of 167.95M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United States Steel Corporation having a total of 408 institutions that hold shares in the company.