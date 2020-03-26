What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN), Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) shares are -33.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.43% or $1.01 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +29.33% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.93% down YTD and -32.51% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 17.63% and -32.92% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 19, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the ELAN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Raymond James had Initiated the stock as a Mkt Perform on January 10, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the ELAN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.62 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $35.40. The forecasts give the Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock a price target range of $38.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $27.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.37% or 27.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.24, down from the $0.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.08, up 0.30% from $1.06 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.18 and $0.31. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.21 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 22 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 449,752 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 113,544. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 245,018 and 111,650 in purchases and sales respectively.

Harrington Michael J, a Director at the company, bought 4,000 shares worth $95360.0 at $23.84 per share on Mar 09. The Director had earlier bought another 12,000 ELAN shares valued at $263640.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $21.97 per share. BILBREY JOHN P (Director) bought 3,000 shares at $25.15 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $75450.0 while Anand Kapila K, (Director) bought 1,000 shares on Mar 04 for $26860.0 with each share fetching $26.86.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG), on the other hand, is trading around $0.73 with a market cap of $397.96M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.85 and spell out a more modest performance – a 91.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CPG’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $39.99 million. This represented a 91.56% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $473.95 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.28 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$3.35 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2017), the total assets figure advanced to $7.61 billion from $9.15 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $57.88 million while total current assets were at $475.9 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.31 billion, significantly lower than the $1.35 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $317.12 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.66% with a share float percentage of 525.88M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crescent Point Energy Corp. having a total of 227 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc with over 37.11 million shares worth more than $165.88 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Franklin Resources, Inc held 7.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, with the investment firm holding over 15.88 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.97 million and represent 3.00% of shares outstanding.