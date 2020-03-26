What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Raytheon Company (RTN), LKQ Corporation (LKQ)

Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) shares are -34.11% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.39% or $11.21 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +40.56% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -37.99% down YTD and -34.15% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 28.57% and -28.82% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 28, 2020, Wolfe Research recommended the RTN stock is a Peer Perform, while earlier, Alembic Global Advisors had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 19, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the RTN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $144.78 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $244.33. The forecasts give the Raytheon Company stock a price target range of $270.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $160.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 46.38% or 9.51%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.30% in the current quarter to $2.78, up from the $2.77 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $12.65, up 6.90% from $11.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.84 and $3.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $14.05 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 67 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 176,308 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 208,606. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 157,451 and 104,822 in purchases and sales respectively.

Winnefeld James A Jr, a Director at the company, bought 100 shares worth $19112.0 at $191.12 per share on Feb 28. The Vice President and CFO had earlier sold another 9,539 RTN shares valued at $1.89 million on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $198.48 per share. Kremer Wesley D (Vice President) sold 9,020 shares at $224.12 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $2.02 million while Newsome Randa G, (Vice President) sold 6,806 shares on Feb 18 for $1.53 million with each share fetching $224.12.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), on the other hand, is trading around $20.00 with a market cap of $6.13B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $40.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the LKQ Corporation (LKQ) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LKQ’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $990.09 million. This represented a 67.11% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.01 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.46 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.13 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $12.78 billion from $12.41 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.06 billion, significantly higher than the $710.74 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $798.3 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at LKQ Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 266,385 shares. Insider sales totaled 131,217 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 33 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -19.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.33M shares after the latest sales, with 10.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.10% with a share float percentage of 300.14M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LKQ Corporation having a total of 819 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.41 million shares worth more than $1.12 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 20.48 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $731.06 million and represent 6.67% of shares outstanding.