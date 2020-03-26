What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW), Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares are -31.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.45% or -$0.12 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +28.89% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -46.46% down YTD and -26.27% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.40% and -17.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 22, 2018, Deutsche Bank recommended the YRCW stock is a Buy, while earlier, Stifel had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on November 09, 2018. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the YRCW stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.74 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.25. The forecasts give the YRC Worldwide Inc. stock a price target range of $10.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 82.6% or 56.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.40% in the current quarter to -$0.88, up from the -$1.48 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.1, down -0.60% from -$3.13 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$2.38 and $0.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.42 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,023,397 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 291,025. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,628,755 and 78,710 in purchases and sales respectively.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC), on the other hand, is trading around $2.76 with a market cap of $144.87M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 60.57% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.91 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ORC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 20.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $20.02 million. This represented a 46.65% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $37.53 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.29 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.51 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $48.16 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at Orchid Island Capital Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 56,784 shares. Insider sales totaled 785 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 254.41k shares after the latest sales, with 28.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Orchid Island Capital Inc. having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.92 million shares worth more than $34.65 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 9.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 3.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.22 million and represent 5.57% of shares outstanding.