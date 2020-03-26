What should you know before buying stock in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: AMPE) is -38.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $1.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMPE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 91.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.36, the stock is -31.14% and -41.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.89 million and changing -3.52% at the moment leaves the stock -27.24% off its SMA200. AMPE registered -35.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -30.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6082 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4928.

The stock witnessed a -41.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.23%, and is -14.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.90% over the week and 15.06% over the month.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) has around 23 employees, a market worth around $55.25M. Distance from 52-week low is 38.23% and -72.56% from its 52-week high.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04.The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.50% this year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Top Institutional Holders

78 institutions hold shares in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE), with 14.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.98% while institutional investors hold 13.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 153.72M, and float is at 144.53M with Short Float at 8.57%. Institutions hold 12.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.35 million shares valued at $3.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.37% of the AMPE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.31 million shares valued at $763221.0 to account for 0.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 1.2 million shares representing 0.75% and valued at over $698764.0, while CVA Family Office, LLC holds 0.74% of the shares totaling 1.17 million with a market value of $683975.0.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) that is trading -70.99% down over the past 12 months. Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) is -32.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.98% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.67.