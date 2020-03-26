What should you know before buying stock in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is -37.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.75 and a high of $78.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The EMR stock was last observed hovering at around $44.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.31% off its average median price target of $74.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.81% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 2.84% higher than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.61, the stock is -11.80% and -27.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.35 million and changing 7.47% at the moment leaves the stock -29.19% off its SMA200. EMR registered -29.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -25.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $65.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $67.15.

The stock witnessed a -28.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.00%, and is 15.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.34% over the week and 9.26% over the month.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has around 88000 employees, a market worth around $29.04B and $18.38B in sales. and $18.38B in sales Current P/E ratio is 13.57 and Fwd P/E is 12.08. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.12% and -39.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.90%).

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Emerson Electric Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.79 with sales reaching $4.46B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.00% in year-over-year returns.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Top Institutional Holders

1,863 institutions hold shares in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), with 3.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.62% while institutional investors hold 75.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 610.00M, and float is at 608.03M with Short Float at 1.29%. Institutions hold 74.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 47.84 million shares valued at $3.65 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.82% of the EMR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 46.46 million shares valued at $3.54 billion to account for 7.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 29.28 million shares representing 4.79% and valued at over $2.23 billion, while Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD holds 2.75% of the shares totaling 16.85 million with a market value of $1.29 billion.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GOLDEN ARTHUR F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GOLDEN ARTHUR F bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $51.47 per share for a total of $257346.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 81898.0 shares.

Emerson Electric Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that Sharp Robert T (Exec. Pres. Comm & Res. Sols.) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $76.13 per share for $532911.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 131315.0 shares of the EMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, BLINN MARK A (Director) acquired 1,400 shares at an average price of $73.11 for $102358.0. The insider now directly holds 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR).

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is -24.51% lower over the past 12 months. Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) is -14.94% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 43.02% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.58.