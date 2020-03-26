Which institution holds the most shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) is -58.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.60 and a high of $34.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The SU stock was last observed hovering at around $11.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.46% off its average median price target of $21.74 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.5% off the consensus price target high of $37.89 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 7.24% higher than the price target low of $14.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.45, the stock is -30.46% and -49.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.77 million and changing 12.18% at the moment leaves the stock -54.78% off its SMA200. SU registered -59.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.66.

The stock witnessed a -53.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.58%, and is 28.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.41% over the week and 10.40% over the month.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) has around 12889 employees, a market worth around $20.69B and $26.44B in sales. and $26.44B in sales Current P/E ratio is 10.76 and Fwd P/E is 6.97. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.03% and -61.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is a “Buy”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Suncor Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $7.54B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.10% in year-over-year returns.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Top Institutional Holders

928 institutions hold shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU), with 213.75k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 72.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.54B, and float is at 1.53B with Short Float at 0.69%. Institutions hold 72.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 75.51 million shares valued at $2.48 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 4.93% of the SU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 73.46 million shares valued at $2.41 billion to account for 4.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 47.77 million shares representing 3.12% and valued at over $1.57 billion, while Invesco Ltd. holds 3.07% of the shares totaling 47.0 million with a market value of $1.54 billion.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TOTAL S.A. (TOT) that is trading -35.72% down over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -53.94% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.94% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.38.