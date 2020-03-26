Which Institutions Own Shares In Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)?

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) is -80.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.41 and a high of $10.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The CVE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $4.91 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.35% off the consensus price target high of $12.07 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -16.18% lower than the price target low of $1.73 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.01, the stock is -52.15% and -71.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.28 million and changing 12.92% at the moment leaves the stock -76.59% off its SMA200. CVE registered -76.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.55.

The stock witnessed a -75.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -79.98%, and is 25.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.86% over the week and 15.10% over the month.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) has around 2361 employees, a market worth around $2.36B and $13.92B in sales. and $13.92B in sales Current P/E ratio is 1.63 and Fwd P/E is 11.69. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.55% and -81.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $3.57B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 175.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.50% in year-over-year returns.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Top Institutional Holders

463 institutions hold shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), with 209.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.07% while institutional investors hold 79.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.17B, and float is at 1.02B with Short Float at 2.02%. Institutions hold 65.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ConocoPhillips with over 208.0 million shares valued at $2.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 16.93% of the CVE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 92.59 million shares valued at $939.76 million to account for 7.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harris Associates L.P. which holds 65.16 million shares representing 5.30% and valued at over $661.42 million, while Capital World Investors holds 4.41% of the shares totaling 54.24 million with a market value of $550.51 million.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apache Corporation (APA) that is trading -83.48% down over the past 12 months. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is -63.88% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 29.51% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 20.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.12.