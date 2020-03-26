Who are the Institutional Holders in Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO)?

Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) is 54.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.49 and a high of $7.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The CTSO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.35% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.94% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 48.17% higher than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.96, the stock is 18.45% and 17.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.5 million and changing 29.28% at the moment leaves the stock 15.95% off its SMA200. CTSO registered -19.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.14.

The stock witnessed a 4.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.82%, and is 43.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.20% over the week and 16.48% over the month.

Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) has around 153 employees, a market worth around $210.92M and $24.90M in sales. and $24.90M in sales Profit margin for the company is -77.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.77% and -24.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-96.70%).

Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cytosorbents Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $7.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 37.50% in year-over-year returns.

Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) Top Institutional Holders

105 institutions hold shares in Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO), with 3.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.62% while institutional investors hold 29.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.39M, and float is at 31.33M with Short Float at 9.01%. Institutions hold 26.17% of the Float.

Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Capponi Vincent, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Capponi Vincent sold 4,677 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $6.00 per share for a total of $28062.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 417649.0 shares.

Cytosorbents Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that BLOCH KATHLEEN P. (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $3.68 per share for $11030.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 291895.0 shares of the CTSO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, Chan Phillip P. (President and CEO) acquired 16,500 shares at an average price of $3.60 for $59400.0. The insider now directly holds 657,688 shares of Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO).

Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is trading -31.71% down over the past 12 months. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is -20.93% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.78% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.59.