Who is the Top Investor In EOG Resources Inc. (EOG)?

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is -52.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.00 and a high of $107.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The EOG stock was last observed hovering at around $39.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.36% off the consensus price target high of $118.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -1.77% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.69, the stock is -13.01% and -38.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.39 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -47.27% off its SMA200. EOG registered -58.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $75.04.

The stock witnessed a -40.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.40%, and is 33.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.55% over the week and 11.72% over the month.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) has around 2900 employees, a market worth around $20.70B and $17.26B in sales. and $17.26B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.42 and Fwd P/E is 16.72. Profit margin for the company is 15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.00% and -63.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EOG Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.82 with sales reaching $4.11B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.30% in year-over-year returns.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Top Institutional Holders

1,368 institutions hold shares in EOG Resources Inc. (EOG), with 3.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.52% while institutional investors hold 89.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 521.43M, and float is at 521.43M with Short Float at 1.59%. Institutions hold 89.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 60.55 million shares valued at $5.07 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.40% of the EOG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 46.67 million shares valued at $3.91 billion to account for 8.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 42.97 million shares representing 7.38% and valued at over $3.6 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.31% of the shares totaling 36.75 million with a market value of $3.08 billion.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CRISP CHARLES R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CRISP CHARLES R sold 420 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 10 at a price of $86.49 per share for a total of $36328.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48742.0 shares.

EOG Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 09 that TEXTOR DONALD F (Director) sold a total of 416 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 09 and was made at $86.13 per share for $35831.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 129968.0 shares of the EOG stock.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apache Corporation (APA) that is trading -83.48% down over the past 12 months. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -79.08% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.56% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.53.