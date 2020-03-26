Who is the Top Investor In Genpact Limited (G)?

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) is -35.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.41 and a high of $45.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The G stock was last observed hovering at around $25.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.02%.

Currently trading at $27.09, the stock is -18.67% and -31.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.54 million and changing 8.06% at the moment leaves the stock -31.75% off its SMA200. G registered -21.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -29.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.64.

The stock witnessed a -34.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.11%, and is 19.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.59% over the week and 8.19% over the month.

Genpact Limited (G) has around 96500 employees, a market worth around $5.15B and $3.52B in sales. and $3.52B in sales Current P/E ratio is 17.33 and Fwd P/E is 10.63. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.57% and -40.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Genpact Limited (G) Analyst Forecasts

Genpact Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $908.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.80% in year-over-year returns.

Genpact Limited (G) Top Institutional Holders

596 institutions hold shares in Genpact Limited (G), with 190.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 100.01% while institutional investors hold -650,958.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 190.08M, and float is at 177.98M with Short Float at 1.24%. Institutions hold 57.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 22.76 million shares valued at $959.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.95% of the G Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 16.77 million shares valued at $707.37 million to account for 8.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Brown Advisory Inc. which holds 14.02 million shares representing 7.37% and valued at over $591.43 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.09% of the shares totaling 11.59 million with a market value of $488.67 million.

Genpact Limited (G) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Genpact Limited (G) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tyagarajan N. V., the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Tyagarajan N. V. sold 51,052 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $43.16 per share for a total of $2.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 642163.0 shares.

Genpact Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Cogny Patrick (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 20,138 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $43.54 per share for $876819.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45070.0 shares of the G stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 22, White Heather (SVP & General Counsel) disposed off 4,307 shares at an average price of $44.88 for $193298.0. The insider now directly holds 36,395 shares of Genpact Limited (G).

Genpact Limited (G): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -9.06% down over the past 12 months. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) is -71.32% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 42.73% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.65.