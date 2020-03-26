Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)?

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is 2.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1626.03 and a high of $2185.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMZN stock was last observed hovering at around $1940.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -54.26%.

Currently trading at $1885.84, the stock is 1.16% and -2.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.45 million and changing -2.80% at the moment leaves the stock 1.75% off its SMA200. AMZN registered 5.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1,941.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1,853.52.

The stock witnessed a -4.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.18%, and is 3.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.17% over the week and 5.00% over the month.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has around 798000 employees, a market worth around $913.37B and $280.52B in sales. and $280.52B in sales Current P/E ratio is 81.93 and Fwd P/E is 47.01. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.98% and -13.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is a “Buy”. 48 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 42 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amazon.com Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $6.41 with sales reaching $72.25B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.00% in year-over-year returns.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Top Institutional Holders

3,940 institutions hold shares in Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), with 75.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.16% while institutional investors hold 67.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 484.33M, and float is at 422.17M with Short Float at 0.86%. Institutions hold 57.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.06 million shares valued at $59.25 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.44% of the AMZN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 26.71 million shares valued at $49.35 billion to account for 5.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 16.91 million shares representing 3.40% and valued at over $31.24 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 3.14% of the shares totaling 15.65 million with a market value of $28.93 billion.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Insider Activity

A total of 335 insider transactions have happened at Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 297 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WILKE JEFFREY A, the company’s CEO Worldwide Consumer. SEC filings show that WILKE JEFFREY A sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $2103.21 per share for a total of $2.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14390.0 shares.

Amazon.com Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Reynolds Shelley (Vice President) sold a total of 380 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $2135.14 per share for $811354.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5989.0 shares of the AMZN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Zapolsky David (Senior Vice President) disposed off 1,685 shares at an average price of $2137.18 for $3.6 million. The insider now directly holds 4,325 shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN).

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading -69.74% down over the past 12 months. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is 17.48% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.01% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.74.