Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY)?

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) is -1.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.57 and a high of $23.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The CY stock was last observed hovering at around $23.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $23.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.17% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -4.55% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.00, the stock is 5.51% and 1.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.44 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 0.11% off its SMA200. CY registered 53.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.98.

The stock witnessed a -0.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.88%, and is 8.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 5.31% over the month.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) has around 5871 employees, a market worth around $8.25B and $2.21B in sales. and $2.21B in sales Current P/E ratio is 223.30 and Fwd P/E is 16.84. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.82% and -2.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $535.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -89.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.60% in year-over-year returns.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) Top Institutional Holders

470 institutions hold shares in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY), with 2.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.64% while institutional investors hold 84.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 358.87M, and float is at 358.87M with Short Float at 10.91%. Institutions hold 83.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 35.91 million shares valued at $837.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.61% of the CY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 34.63 million shares valued at $807.98 million to account for 9.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Barclays PLC which holds 13.57 million shares representing 3.63% and valued at over $316.66 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.54% of the shares totaling 9.48 million with a market value of $221.12 million.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by El-Khoury Hassane, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that El-Khoury Hassane sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $23.45 per share for a total of $586273.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 364851.0 shares.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that El-Khoury Hassane (President & CEO) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $23.31 per share for $1.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 389851.0 shares of the CY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Thad Trent (EVP, Finance & CFO) disposed off 21,003 shares at an average price of $23.31 for $489502.0. The insider now directly holds 255,617 shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY).

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading -11.90% down over the past 12 months. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is -8.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.67% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 38.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.06.