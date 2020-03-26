Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)?

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) is -39.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.17 and a high of $25.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The ON stock was last observed hovering at around $13.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94%.

Currently trading at $14.79, the stock is -1.02% and -23.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.84 million and changing 6.79% at the moment leaves the stock -26.48% off its SMA200. ON registered -29.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.09.

The stock witnessed a -20.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.51%, and is 75.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.36% over the week and 12.50% over the month.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has around 34800 employees, a market worth around $4.89B and $5.52B in sales. and $5.52B in sales Current P/E ratio is 29.35 and Fwd P/E is 8.26. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.03% and -42.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ON Semiconductor Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $1.3B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.80% in year-over-year returns.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Top Institutional Holders

641 institutions hold shares in ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), with 5.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.33% while institutional investors hold 107.98% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 106.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Janus Henderson Group PLC with over 41.34 million shares valued at $1.01 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.06% of the ON Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 38.9 million shares valued at $948.33 million to account for 9.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 31.48 million shares representing 7.66% and valued at over $767.46 million, while FMR, LLC holds 6.14% of the shares totaling 25.23 million with a market value of $615.1 million.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OSTRANDER DARYL, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that OSTRANDER DARYL sold 25,424 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $11.71 per share for a total of $297598.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47225.0 shares.

ON Semiconductor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that OSTRANDER DARYL (Director) sold a total of 20,825 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $21.36 per share for $444766.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72649.0 shares of the ON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 14, Schromm William A. (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 9,513 shares at an average price of $25.50 for $242582.0. The insider now directly holds 676,900 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON).

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) that is trading -21.70% down over the past 12 months. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) is -10.54% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.11% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 26.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.36.