Why has Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) gained 16.81 in last trading?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) is -23.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.57 and a high of $4.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The HMY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $4.01 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.05% off the consensus price target high of $6.05 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 11.75% higher than the price target low of $3.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.78, the stock is -10.74% and -15.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.22 million and changing 16.81% at the moment leaves the stock -9.61% off its SMA200. HMY registered 36.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -17.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.08.

The stock witnessed a -31.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.66%, and is 33.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.80% over the week and 16.11% over the month.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has around 32837 employees, a market worth around $1.70B and $1.67B in sales. and $1.67B in sales Fwd P/E is 4.18. Profit margin for the company is -4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.07% and -38.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.20%).

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.40% this year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Top Institutional Holders

150 institutions hold shares in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY), with institutional investors hold 36.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 612.33M, and float is at 433.15M with Short Float at 1.61%. Institutions hold 36.74% of the Float.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gold Fields Limited (GFI) that is trading 54.43% up over the past 12 months. DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) is 210.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.87% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.58.