Why should you buy stock in CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS)?

CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) is -57.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $4.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHFS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.07% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 95.07% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.37, the stock is -8.11% and -28.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.96 million and changing 11.96% at the moment leaves the stock -76.02% off its SMA200. CHFS registered -90.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -83.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4962 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5088.

The stock witnessed a -8.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.36%, and is -3.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.46% over the week and 26.26% over the month.

CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) has around 66 employees, a market worth around $7.63M and $5.50M in sales. and $5.50M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 21.67% and -92.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-905.70%).

CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CHF Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.26 with sales reaching $1.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.90% this year.

CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS), with 10.61k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.05% while institutional investors hold 6.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.91M, and float is at 20.79M with Short Float at 0.97%. Institutions hold 6.64% of the Float.

CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.