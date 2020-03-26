Why should you buy stock in MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)?

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) is -53.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.34 and a high of $15.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The MTG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.2% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 51.41% higher than the price target low of $13.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.56, the stock is -34.38% and -46.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.34 million and changing 10.07% at the moment leaves the stock -50.12% off its SMA200. MTG registered -50.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.11.

The stock witnessed a -48.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.93%, and is 11.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.90% over the week and 14.75% over the month.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) has around 724 employees, a market worth around $1.81B and $1.21B in sales. and $1.21B in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.54 and Fwd P/E is 3.41. Profit margin for the company is 55.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.15% and -56.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MGIC Investment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/15/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $307.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.40% in year-over-year returns.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Top Institutional Holders

447 institutions hold shares in MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG), with 6.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.97% while institutional investors hold 97.18% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 95.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 35.32 million shares valued at $500.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.21% of the MTG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 17.97 million shares valued at $254.59 million to account for 5.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 12.81 million shares representing 3.70% and valued at over $181.54 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 3.55% of the shares totaling 12.27 million with a market value of $173.88 million.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sperber Julie K., the company’s VP-Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Sperber Julie K. sold 5,535 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $14.28 per share for a total of $79012.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82239.0 shares.

MGIC Investment Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that SINKS PATRICK (Vice Chairman) sold a total of 19,803 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $14.37 per share for $284569.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.46 million shares of the MTG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 19, SINKS PATRICK (Vice Chairman) disposed off 25,342 shares at an average price of $14.20 for $359856.0. The insider now directly holds 1,475,509 shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG).

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) that is trading -16.45% down over the past 12 months. Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) is -31.61% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.37% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.77.