Why should you buy stock in Novavax Inc. (NVAX)?

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is 195.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.54 and a high of $17.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The NVAX stock was last observed hovering at around $12.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.02% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.04% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 21.67% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.75, the stock is 7.85% and 36.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.95 million and changing -7.99% at the moment leaves the stock 101.28% off its SMA200. NVAX registered 10.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 85.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.87.

The stock witnessed a 47.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 193.75%, and is 10.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.16% over the week and 22.90% over the month.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) has around 165 employees, a market worth around $556.83M and $18.70M in sales. and $18.70M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 231.92% and -33.65% from its 52-week high.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Novavax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.72 with sales reaching $1.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -75.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -56.30% in year-over-year returns.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Top Institutional Holders

105 institutions hold shares in Novavax Inc. (NVAX), with 210.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.41% while institutional investors hold 13.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.39M, and float is at 47.39M with Short Float at 10.84%. Institutions hold 13.26% of the Float.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Novavax Inc. (NVAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Glenn Gregory M, the company’s President, R&D. SEC filings show that Glenn Gregory M bought 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $3.86 per share for a total of $4825.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1373.0 shares.

Novavax Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that MCMANUS MICHAEL A JR (Director) sold a total of 3,929 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $3.82 per share for $15015.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9951.0 shares of the NVAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 17, Herrmann John A III (SVP, General Counsel) disposed off 3,643 shares at an average price of $7.07 for $25757.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Novavax Inc. (NVAX).