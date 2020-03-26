Industry

Why should you buy stock in Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)?

By Winifred Gerald

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) is -68.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $3.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The TMDI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 89.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.16, the stock is -41.70% and -60.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.85 million and changing -27.07% at the moment leaves the stock -86.46% off its SMA200. TMDI registered -94.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -92.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3832 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1451.

The stock witnessed a -59.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -67.63%, and is 7.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.52% over the week and 25.55% over the month.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $5.47M. Distance from 52-week low is 28.17% and -95.02% from its 52-week high.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Titan Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2020.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.94M, and float is at 33.74M with Short Float at 1.53%.

