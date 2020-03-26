Why should you buy stock in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE)?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) is 38.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.90 and a high of $42.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPCE stock was last observed hovering at around $16.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32%.

Currently trading at $16.00, the stock is -12.20% and -21.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.89 million and changing -1.96% at the moment leaves the stock 25.51% off its SMA200. SPCE registered 57.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.40.

The stock witnessed a -53.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.12%, and is 51.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.04% over the week and 20.36% over the month.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) has around 721 employees, a market worth around $3.15B and $3.80M in sales. and $3.80M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 131.88% and -62.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.60%).

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $320k over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 14.30% year-over-year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Top Institutional Holders

115 institutions hold shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE), with 141.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 72.46% while institutional investors hold 74.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 197.07M, and float is at 53.69M with Short Float at 35.89%. Institutions hold 20.43% of the Float.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 16 times.