Will Immutep Limited (IMMP) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) is -50.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.27 and a high of $3.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The IMMP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.96% off its average median price target of $5.36 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 77.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.89, the stock is -58.35% and -60.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.53 million and changing -52.03% at the moment leaves the stock -51.28% off its SMA200. IMMP registered -65.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -42.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2483 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8175.

The stock witnessed a -67.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.49%, and is -51.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.59% over the week and 14.60% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -30.12% and -71.37% from its 52-week high.

Immutep Limited (IMMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Immutep Limited (IMMP) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Immutep Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $5.98M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 56.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 56.70% in year-over-year returns.

Immutep Limited (IMMP) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Immutep Limited (IMMP), with institutional investors hold 1.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.88M, and float is at 35.76M with Short Float at 2.78%. Institutions hold 1.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 98321.0 shares valued at $175994.0. The investor’s holdings represent 2.53% of the IMMP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 17443.0 shares valued at $31222.0 to account for 0.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft which holds 2140.0 shares representing 0.06% and valued at over $3830.0, while Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 236.0 with a market value of $422.0.

Immutep Limited (IMMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) that is trading -26.54% down over the past 12 months. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) is -86.91% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.82% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 876520.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.28.