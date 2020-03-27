2U Inc. (TWOU) Vs. TAL Education Group (TAL): Which Is Riskier?

2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) shares are -9.30% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 17.43% or $3.23 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -11.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 38.25% and -5.27% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the TWOU stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Needham had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 25, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the TWOU stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $21.76 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $31.00. The forecasts give the 2U Inc. stock a price target range of $41.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $20.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 46.93% or -8.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.47, down from the -$0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.26, up 27.50% from -$1.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.56 and -$0.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.8 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 56 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 11 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 962,860 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 48,963. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 309,150 and 3,856 in purchases and sales respectively.

CHERNIS MARK, a Chief Operating Officer at the company, bought 32,250 shares worth $498908.0 at $15.47 per share on Aug 14. The Chief Technology Officer had earlier sold another 3,856 TWOU shares valued at $115680.0 on Mar 06. The shares were sold at $30.00 per share. LARSON JOHN M (Director) bought 50,000 shares at $15.10 per share on Aug 09 for a total of $755000.0 while Macias Edward S., (Director) bought 3,489 shares on Aug 08 for $50102.0 with each share fetching $14.36.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL), on the other hand, is trading around $55.73 with a market cap of $34.03B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $59.96 and spell out a more modest performance – a 7.05% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 83.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TAL Education Group having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc with over 54.77 million shares worth more than $2.64 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc held 16.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the investment firm holding over 48.31 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.33 billion and represent 14.51% of shares outstanding.