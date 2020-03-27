A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP), Dana Incorporated (DAN)

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) shares are -38.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.28% or $1.78 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -36.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 19.37% and -33.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 15, 2020, Mizuho recommended the HPP stock is a Buy, while earlier, Mizuho had Resumed the stock as a Buy on February 04, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $23.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $40.86. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 43.0.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -25.00% in the current quarter to $0.1, up from the -$0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.42, up 14.60% from $0.28 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.09 and $0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.54 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 56 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 318,208 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 320,764. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 288,140 and 120,085 in purchases and sales respectively.

GLASER JONATHAN M, a Director at the company, bought 12,000 shares worth $299600.0 at $24.97 per share on Mar 12. The Director had earlier bought another 75,500 HPP shares valued at $1.26 million on Mar 23. The shares were bought at $16.67 per share. ANTENUCCI TED R (Director) bought 15,625 shares at $31.92 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $498750.0 while Shimoda Sanford Dale, (EVP, Finance) sold 5,000 shares on Nov 05 for $177600.0 with each share fetching $35.52.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN), on the other hand, is trading around $8.32 with a market cap of $899.81M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 54.11% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 71 times at Dana Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 40 times and accounting for 637,439 shares. Insider sales totaled 338,978 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 31 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.18M shares after the latest sales, with 5.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dana Incorporated having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 18.19 million shares worth more than $331.04 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 12.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 13.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $243.24 million and represent 9.25% of shares outstanding.