A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Match Group Inc. (MTCH), BHP Group (BBL)

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares are -22.57% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.08% or -$2.02 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -21.45% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 25.26% and -3.73% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 17, 2020, UBS recommended the MTCH stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Barclays had Reiterated the stock as a Equal Weight on January 28, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the MTCH stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $63.58 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $68.59. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 7.3.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.30% in the current quarter to $0.34, down from the $0.42 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.97, up 16.00% from $1.81 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.32 and $0.56. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.51 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 78 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,877,845 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 760,930. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 856,757 and 333,426 in purchases and sales respectively.

Eigenmann Philip D, a Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 7,057 shares worth $596246.0 at $84.49 per share on Aug 16. The President had earlier sold another 144,221 MTCH shares valued at $11.01 million on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $76.35 per share. Sine Jared F. (Chief Legal Officer) sold 18,488 shares at $82.28 per share on Aug 15 for a total of $1.52 million while Sine Jared F., (Chief Legal Officer) sold 6,153 shares on Aug 14 for $488972.0 with each share fetching $79.47.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL), on the other hand, is trading around $30.80 with a market cap of $91.04B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $31.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 3.6% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.40% with a share float percentage of 1.06B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BHP Group having a total of 217 institutions that hold shares in the company.