A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB)

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) shares are -30.99% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.22% or -$0.19 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -28.63% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.60% and 18.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 19, 2019, Johnson Rice recommended the SWN stock is a Hold, while earlier, SunTrust had Initiated the stock as a Hold on December 18, 2019. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the SWN stock is a “Hold. 4 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.67 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.65. The forecasts give the Southwestern Energy Company stock a price target range of $3.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.55. The two limits represent an upside potential of 44.33% or -203.64%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 35.00% in the current quarter to $0.12, down from the $0.18 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.73, down -17.30% from $1.02 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.05 and $0.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.71 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,431,793 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 344,848. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,078,613 and 330,627 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bott Julian Mark, a EVP and CFO at the company, bought 25,000 shares worth $47500.0 at $1.90 per share on Aug 09. The Vice President had earlier bought another 1,250 SWN shares valued at $2138.0 on Aug 23. The shares were bought at $1.71 per share.

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB), on the other hand, is trading around $14.25 with a market cap of $14.77B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.46 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.74% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.88 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 50 times at The Williams Companies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 35 times and accounting for 857,311 shares. Insider sales totaled 147,967 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 20.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.53M shares after the latest sales, with 121.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Williams Companies Inc. having a total of 1,140 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 131.78 million shares worth more than $3.13 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 10.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 100.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.39 billion and represent 8.30% of shares outstanding.