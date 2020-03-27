A focus on opportunistic stocks: Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are 5.83% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.69% or $69.65 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 9.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.96% and -1.22% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 31, 2020, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the AMZN stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Edward Jones had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 26, 2020. 48 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the AMZN stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 48 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 42 recommend buying, with 4 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1955.49 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2400.96. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 18.55.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 60.50% in the current quarter to $6.41, down from the $7.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $28.49, up 19.10% from $23.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $3.85 and $9.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $39.83 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 68 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 594 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 98,053 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,656,379. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 25,021 and 2,029,429 in purchases and sales respectively.

Reynolds Shelley, a Vice President at the company, sold 380 shares worth $811354.0 at $2135.14 per share on Feb 18. The CEO Worldwide Consumer had earlier sold another 1,000 AMZN shares valued at $2.1 million on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $2103.21 per share. Zapolsky David (Senior Vice President) sold 1,685 shares at $2137.18 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $3.6 million while Olsavsky Brian T, (Senior Vice President and CFO) sold 1,765 shares on Feb 18 for $3.75 million with each share fetching $2125.02.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI), on the other hand, is trading around $0.18 with a market cap of $6.29M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares.