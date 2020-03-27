A focus on opportunistic stocks: Colfax Corporation (CFX), Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI)

Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) shares are -42.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.84% or $1.52 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +70.97% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -46.79% down YTD and -42.08% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 30.69% and -39.88% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 17, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the CFX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Goldman had Resumed the stock as a Buy on January 16, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the CFX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $20.91 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $40.25. The forecasts give the Colfax Corporation stock a price target range of $50.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 58.18% or -49.36%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.90% in the current quarter to $0.4, up from the $0.37 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.91, up 0.80% from $2.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.07 and $0.57. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.22 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 211,154 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,814,407. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 126,943 and 22,906 in purchases and sales respectively.

Trerotola Matthew L., a President & CEO at the company, sold 22,317 shares worth $822158.0 at $36.84 per share on Jan 06. The Controller, PAO had earlier sold another 589 CFX shares valued at $21251.0 on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $36.08 per share. PRYOR DANIEL A (EVP, Strategy & Business Dev.) sold 4,825 shares at $33.32 per share on Nov 18 for a total of $160764.0 while MacLean Jason, (SVP, CBS & Supply Chain) sold 1,125 shares on Nov 08 for $38444.0 with each share fetching $34.17.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI), on the other hand, is trading around $28.00 with a market cap of $4.24B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $42.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.49% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OHI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 53.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $735000.0. This represented a 99.7% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $246.67 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.27 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.30 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $553.75 million, significantly higher than the $499.37 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $36.23 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 9 times at Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 9,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 203,956 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.96M shares after the latest sales, with -0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. having a total of 719 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.52 million shares worth more than $1.42 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 26.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.14 billion and represent 11.88% of shares outstanding.