A focus on opportunistic stocks: Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC), Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD)

By Sue Brooks

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) shares are -54.31% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.73% or $0.33 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -52.04% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 58.30% and -48.55% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the DHC stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.00. The forecasts give the Diversified Healthcare Trust stock a price target range of $10.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 62.8% or -86.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -833.30% in the current quarter to $0.04, down from the $0.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.07, up 62.40% from -$0.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.05 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 9 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 63,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 11,227. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD), on the other hand, is trading around $16.90 with a market cap of $3.20B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.45 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.72% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 13.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.30% with a share float percentage of 168.58M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nomad Foods Limited having a total of 275 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 14.84 million shares worth more than $331.88 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 7.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Boston Partners, with the investment firm holding over 13.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $294.82 million and represent 6.55% of shares outstanding.

