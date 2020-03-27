A focus on opportunistic stocks: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT), Target Corporation (TGT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) shares are -34.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.31% or $0.95 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +65.24% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -36.61% down YTD and -34.27% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 26.14% and -25.23% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the HLT stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 18, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $73.20 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $101.95. The forecasts give the Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $123.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $55.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 40.49% or -33.09%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.20% in the current quarter to $0.76, down from the $0.8 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.78, down -2.20% from $3.9 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.15 and $1.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.51 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 53 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 468,364 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 336,287. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 455,023 and 290,613 in purchases and sales respectively.

Campbell Kristin Ann, sold 36,186 shares worth $4.13 million at $114.06 per share on Feb 12. The insider had earlier sold another 35,325 HLT shares valued at $4.0 million on Feb 13. The shares were sold at $113.32 per share.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), on the other hand, is trading around $96.07 with a market cap of $49.24B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $127.84 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.72 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Target Corporation (TGT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TGT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $5.14 billion. This represented a 78.01% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $23.4 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.62 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.52 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $42.78 billion from $43.74 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $7.12 billion, significantly higher than the $5.97 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $4.09 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 73 times at Target Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 34 times and accounting for 280,389 shares. Insider sales totaled 175,066 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 39 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.28M shares after the latest sales, with 37.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.80% with a share float percentage of 499.72M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Target Corporation having a total of 1,948 institutions that hold shares in the company.