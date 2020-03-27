A focus on opportunistic stocks: L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX), Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LHX) shares are -3.72% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.82% or $17.04 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -5.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 18.96% and -9.42% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 10, 2019, Bernstein recommended the LHX stock is a Outperform, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Initiated the stock as a Buy on February 07, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the LHX stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $190.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $255.33. The forecasts give the L3Harris Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $290.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $195.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 34.31% or 2.31%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.50% in the current quarter to $2.63, up from the $2.23 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $11.6, up 5.70% from $10.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.7 and $2.93. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $13.16 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 116 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 144 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,794,701 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,105,960. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 237,130 and 240,384 in purchases and sales respectively.

Brown William M, a Chairman and CEO at the company, sold 65,000 shares worth $14.83 million at $228.13 per share on Feb 11. The Chairman and CEO had earlier sold another 51,600 LHX shares valued at $11.75 million on Feb 12. The shares were sold at $227.74 per share. Brown William M (Chairman and CEO) sold 65,000 shares at $228.63 per share on Feb 10 for a total of $14.86 million while ZOISS EDWARD J, (Segment President) sold 23,710 shares on Feb 10 for $5.43 million with each share fetching $228.98.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), on the other hand, is trading around $5.81 with a market cap of $32.71B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.79 and spell out a more modest performance – a 65.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.62 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 39.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.00% with a share float percentage of 4.19B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras having a total of 487 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 61.09 million shares worth more than $973.7 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital World Investors held 4.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 56.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $903.73 million and represent 3.93% of shares outstanding.