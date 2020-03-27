A focus on opportunistic stocks: OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN), United Rentals Inc. (URI)

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) shares are 0.20% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.05% or $0.3 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +28.55% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -0.20% down YTD and 0.20% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.43% and 0.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 16, 2018, Jefferies recommended the OMN stock is a Hold, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on July 05, 2019. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the OMN stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.13 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.15. The forecasts give the OMNOVA Solutions Inc. stock a price target range of $10.15 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.15. The two limits represent an upside potential of 0.2% or 0.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -26.70% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.7 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 102,800 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 280,403. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 102,800 and 32,740 in purchases and sales respectively.

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI), on the other hand, is trading around $99.18 with a market cap of $7.44B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $155.77 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $19.71 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the United Rentals Inc. (URI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

URI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 23.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $366.0 million. This represented a 85.1% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.46 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $4.40 on the year-over-year period, growing to $3.76 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $18.97 billion from $19.41 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.02 billion, significantly higher than the $2.85 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $674.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 71 times at United Rentals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 110,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 110,480 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 40 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 472.28k shares after the latest sales, with 11.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.40% with a share float percentage of 73.90M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United Rentals Inc. having a total of 987 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.44 million shares worth more than $1.41 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 5.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $929.45 million and represent 7.52% of shares outstanding.