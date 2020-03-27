A focus on opportunistic stocks: Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA)

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) shares are -39.13% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.77% or $3.61 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -38.96% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 14.38% and -32.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 03, 2020, Odeon recommended the TFC stock is a Hold, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 17, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the TFC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $34.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $54.23. The forecasts give the Truist Financial Corporation stock a price target range of $65.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $31.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.26% or -10.58%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.00% in the current quarter to $1.01, up from the $0.97 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.21, up 76.30% from $4.04 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.9 and $1.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.61 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 108 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 59 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,021,810 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 566,258. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 669,995 and 261,993 in purchases and sales respectively.

Maguire Michael Baron, a Sr. Executive Vice President at the company, sold 4,857 shares worth $266270.0 at $54.82 per share on Feb 20. The Director had earlier bought another 7,000 TFC shares valued at $239411.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $34.20 per share.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA), on the other hand, is trading around $5.93 with a market cap of $3.10B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 66.74% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.61 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at Plains All American Pipeline L.P. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 168,805 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,885,404 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 285.96M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.60% with a share float percentage of 442.10M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Plains All American Pipeline L.P. having a total of 440 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 42.11 million shares worth more than $774.41 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Alps Advisors Inc. held 5.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 38.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $712.36 million and represent 5.32% of shares outstanding.