A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is -7.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.69 and a high of $114.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The EA stock was last observed hovering at around $89.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.56%.

Currently trading at $99.20, the stock is 0.51% and -5.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.49 million and changing 10.66% at the moment leaves the stock 0.05% off its SMA200. EA registered -1.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $102.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $101.86.

The stock witnessed a -6.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.61%, and is 10.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.72% over the week and 7.27% over the month.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has around 9700 employees, a market worth around $28.78B and $5.39B in sales. and $5.39B in sales Current P/E ratio is 10.44 and Fwd P/E is 20.11. Profit margin for the company is 52.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.77% and -13.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Analyst Forecasts

Electronic Arts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.98 with sales reaching $1.19B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.00% in year-over-year returns.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Top Institutional Holders

1,279 institutions hold shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), with 1.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.45% while institutional investors hold 95.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 290.16M, and float is at 288.24M with Short Float at 1.81%. Institutions hold 94.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.56 million shares valued at $2.43 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.79% of the EA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.0 million shares valued at $2.04 billion to account for 6.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 13.27 million shares representing 4.58% and valued at over $1.43 billion, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 3.70% of the shares totaling 10.73 million with a market value of $1.15 billion.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Insider Activity

A total of 138 insider transactions have happened at Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 107 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jorgensen Blake J, the company’s COO & CFO. SEC filings show that Jorgensen Blake J sold 5,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $100.75 per share for a total of $523906.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69550.0 shares.

Electronic Arts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Singh Vijayanthimala (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $101.92 per share for $50960.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16219.0 shares of the EA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Miele Laura (Chief Studios Officer) disposed off 785 shares at an average price of $101.92 for $80007.0. The insider now directly holds 9,462 shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA).

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is trading 26.80% up over the past 12 months. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is -4.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.5% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.8.