A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is -13.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.51 and a high of $101.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The ICE stock was last observed hovering at around $74.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.3% off its average median price target of $100.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.44% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 1.46% higher than the price target low of $81.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.82, the stock is -4.31% and -12.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.38 million and changing 7.11% at the moment leaves the stock -12.63% off its SMA200. ICE registered 8.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -14.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $88.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $92.08.

The stock witnessed a -14.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.42%, and is 8.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.35% over the week and 7.26% over the month.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has around 5989 employees, a market worth around $44.30B and $5.20B in sales. and $5.20B in sales Current P/E ratio is 23.34 and Fwd P/E is 17.22. Profit margin for the company is 37.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.68% and -21.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.11 with sales reaching $1.44B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.30% in year-over-year returns.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Top Institutional Holders

For Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), with 515.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 93.22% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 555.00M, and float is at 544.62M with Short Float at 0.82%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 43.09 million shares valued at $3.99 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.79% of the ICE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 39.06 million shares valued at $3.62 billion to account for 7.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 28.16 million shares representing 5.09% and valued at over $2.61 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.43% of the shares totaling 24.52 million with a market value of $2.27 billion.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Insider Activity

A total of 114 insider transactions have happened at Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 80 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sprecher Jeffrey C, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Sprecher Jeffrey C sold 175,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $87.22 per share for a total of $15.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108245.0 shares.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Wassersug Mark (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 2,982 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $88.88 per share for $265040.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33735.0 shares of the ICE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26, Sprecher Jeffrey C (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 37,232 shares at an average price of $93.89 for $3.5 million. The insider now directly holds 1,458,768 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE).

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) that is 8.97% higher over the past 12 months. Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) is -3.67% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.31% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.29.