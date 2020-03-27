A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Enbridge Inc. (ENB), OPKO Health Inc. (OPK)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) shares are -25.22% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.20% or $1.2 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -24.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 19.73% and -24.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 24, 2020, Goldman recommended the ENB stock is a Sell, while earlier, Tudor Pickering had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 16, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the ENB stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 18 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $29.74 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $45.03. The forecasts give the Enbridge Inc. stock a price target range of $46.11 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $28.62. The two limits represent an upside potential of 35.5% or -3.91%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -16.20% in the current quarter to $0.44, down from the $0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.47, up 22.20% from $1.84 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.4 and $0.59. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.84 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 4 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 10,025 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The insider had earlier bought another 7,848 ENB shares valued at $390909.0 on Jun 05. The shares were bought at $49.81 per share.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK), on the other hand, is trading around $1.38 with a market cap of $987.21M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.15 and spell out a more modest performance – a 66.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.36 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 138 times at OPKO Health Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 138 times and accounting for 6,637,787 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 138.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 266.95M shares after the latest sales, with 2.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.00% with a share float percentage of 406.00M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OPKO Health Inc. having a total of 252 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.54 million shares worth more than $55.19 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 36.02 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.95 million and represent 5.38% of shares outstanding.