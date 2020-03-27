A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: McKesson Corporation (MCK), New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) shares are -4.81% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.59% or $10.42 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -5.15% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.34% and -17.18% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 13, 2020, Guggenheim recommended the MCK stock is a Buy, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 18, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $131.66 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $168.80. The forecasts give the McKesson Corporation stock a price target range of $197.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $140.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 33.17% or 5.96%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.00% in the current quarter to $4.11, up from the $3.69 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $14.78, up 6.50% from $13.57 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $3.4 and $3.83. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $15.83 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 44 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 62,770 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 48,895. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 17,674 and 17,711 in purchases and sales respectively.

TYLER BRIAN S., a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 4,062 shares worth $678720.0 at $167.09 per share on Feb 14. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier sold another 4,063 MCK shares valued at $506940.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $124.77 per share. Schechter Lori A. (EVP, CLO & GC) sold 5,487 shares at $162.34 per share on Feb 11 for a total of $890760.0 while TYLER BRIAN S., (Chief Executive Officer) sold 4,062 shares on Jan 15 for $624258.0 with each share fetching $153.68.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ), on the other hand, is trading around $7.26 with a market cap of $2.56B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.18 and spell out a more modest performance – a 60.07% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at New Residential Investment Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 136,540 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.72M shares after the latest sales, with 8.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Residential Investment Corp. having a total of 456 institutions that hold shares in the company.