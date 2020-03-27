A peek at Aramark (ARMK): Who has invested in It?

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is -50.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.65 and a high of $47.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The ARMK stock was last observed hovering at around $19.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.63% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.9% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -6.85% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.37, the stock is -17.20% and -41.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.41 million and changing 8.26% at the moment leaves the stock -46.16% off its SMA200. ARMK registered -27.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.89.

The stock witnessed a -45.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.08%, and is 16.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.03% over the week and 21.90% over the month.

Aramark (ARMK) has around 183300 employees, a market worth around $3.82B and $16.22B in sales. and $16.22B in sales Current P/E ratio is 16.59 and Fwd P/E is 8.92. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 121.45% and -54.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Aramark (ARMK) Analyst Forecasts

Aramark quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $3.8B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.80% year-over-year.

Aramark (ARMK) Top Institutional Holders

531 institutions hold shares in Aramark (ARMK), with 2.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.15% while institutional investors hold 92.76% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 91.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Mantle Ridge LP with over 24.1 million shares valued at $1.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.55% of the ARMK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.3 million shares valued at $1.01 billion to account for 9.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC which holds 18.74 million shares representing 7.43% and valued at over $813.25 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.89% of the shares totaling 14.85 million with a market value of $644.39 million.

Aramark (ARMK) Insider Activity

A total of 104 insider transactions have happened at Aramark (ARMK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 78 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by King Karen Marie, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that King Karen Marie bought 5,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $19.20 per share for a total of $97920.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9419.0 shares.

Aramark disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that SADOVE STEPHEN I (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $17.75 per share for $88766.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40598.0 shares of the ARMK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, Creed Greg (Director) acquired 6,000 shares at an average price of $17.69 for $106124.0. The insider now directly holds 12,475 shares of Aramark (ARMK).

Aramark (ARMK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cintas Corporation (CTAS) that is trading -3.26% down over the past 12 months. General Electric Company (GE) is -18.47% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.3% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.52.