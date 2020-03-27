A peek at Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA): Who has invested in It?

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) is -72.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.66 and a high of $8.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The PLYA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45%.

Currently trading at $2.33, the stock is -36.17% and -59.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.33 million and changing 23.94% at the moment leaves the stock -67.78% off its SMA200. PLYA registered -69.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.0954 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.0568.

The stock witnessed a -63.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -71.09%, and is 7.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.18% over the week and 18.88% over the month.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $267.67M and $636.50M in sales. and $636.50M in sales Fwd P/E is 11.10. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.36% and -73.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Analyst Forecasts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $200M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -121.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.10% in year-over-year returns.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Top Institutional Holders

107 institutions hold shares in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA), with 38.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.58% while institutional investors hold 104.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 114.88M, and float is at 81.36M with Short Float at 3.69%. Institutions hold 73.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Farallon Capital Management LLC with over 30.61 million shares valued at $257.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.69% of the PLYA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with 9.61 million shares valued at $80.7 million to account for 7.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HG Vora Capital Management, LLC which holds 7.35 million shares representing 5.69% and valued at over $61.74 million, while Empyrean Capital Partners, LP holds 4.35% of the shares totaling 5.62 million with a market value of $47.17 million.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Buhler Brandon B, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Buhler Brandon B sold 8,437 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $7.62 per share for a total of $64290.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71150.0 shares.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 08 that Buhler Brandon B (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 2,009 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 08 and was made at $7.50 per share for $15068.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 79587.0 shares of the PLYA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Stadlin Alexander (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 11,816 shares at an average price of $7.55 for $89211.0. The insider now directly holds 643,795 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA).

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading -32.22% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.45% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.18.