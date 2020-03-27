Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) And VEON Ltd. (VEON) Saying Scary Stuff?

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares are -2.86% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.17% or $4.85 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -1.85% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 6.63% and -2.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2020, Oppenheimer recommended the ATVI stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Berenberg had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 25, 2020. 34 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the ATVI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 34 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 24 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $57.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $67.47. The forecasts give the Activision Blizzard Inc. stock a price target range of $76.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $49.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 24.05% or -17.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.40% in the current quarter to $0.37, up from the $0.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.46, up 6.70% from $2.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.3 and $0.52. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.82 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 716,610 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 499,603. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 179,092 and 205,129 in purchases and sales respectively.

MORGADO ROBERT J, a Director at the company, sold 32,000 shares worth $1.99 million at $62.24 per share on Feb 12. The Chief Legal Officer had earlier sold another 159,452 ATVI shares valued at $8.77 million on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $55.00 per share. Johnson Collister (President and COO) sold 3,800 shares at $52.43 per share on Nov 13 for a total of $199239.0 while Walther Christopher B, (Chief Legal Officer) sold 5,333 shares on Oct 01 for $280901.0 with each share fetching $52.67.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON), on the other hand, is trading around $1.52 with a market cap of $2.64B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.56% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.34 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 39.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.80% with a share float percentage of 1.74B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VEON Ltd. having a total of 191 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 53.67 million shares worth more than $135.78 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Morgan Stanley held 3.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Prosperity Capital Management Limited, with the investment firm holding over 52.39 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $132.55 million and represent 3.00% of shares outstanding.