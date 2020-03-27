AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) Vs. Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): Those Ticking Clocks

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE: MITT) shares are -73.09% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 62.11% or $1.59 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -73.88% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.63% and -74.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 08, 2016, Wunderlich recommended the MITT stock is a Hold, while earlier, Wunderlich had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on November 07, 2016. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the MITT stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.00. The forecasts give the AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 74.06% or 74.06%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 18.20% in the current quarter to $0.45, down from the $0.47 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.83, up 50.50% from $1.7 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.46 and $0.48. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.86 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 142,280 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 66,465 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Durkin Thomas, a Chief Investment Officer at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $108400.0 at $10.84 per share on Mar 12. The CEO and President had earlier bought another 50,000 MITT shares valued at $534000.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $10.68 per share.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG), on the other hand, is trading around $9.52 with a market cap of $416.21M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.9 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at Signet Jewelers Limited over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,084 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 801.95k shares after the latest sales, with 1.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Signet Jewelers Limited having a total of 307 institutions that hold shares in the company.