AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) turns bullish with gain of 0.19 points

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) is 276.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $14.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The AIM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.46% off the consensus price target high of $6.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -2.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.05, the stock is -21.26% and 23.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.1 million and changing 10.22% at the moment leaves the stock 20.32% off its SMA200. AIM registered -71.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 146.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9178 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0394.

The stock witnessed a 70.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 318.03%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.89% over the week and 40.13% over the month.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) has around 31 employees, a market worth around $60.29M and $0.30M in sales. and $0.30M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 438.06% and -86.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-99.30%).

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/26/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.37 with sales reaching $460k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 49.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 91.70% in year-over-year returns.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM), with 178.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.16% while institutional investors hold 2.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.41M, and float is at 25.01M with Short Float at 2.69%. Institutions hold 2.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sabby Management, LLC with over 528811.0 shares valued at $287673.0. The investor’s holdings represent 2.07% of the AIM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 17300.0 shares valued at $9411.0 to account for 0.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 10525.0 shares representing 0.04% and valued at over $5725.0, while Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 4347.0 with a market value of $2364.0.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 28 times.