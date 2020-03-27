Analysts suggest Sabre Corporation (SABR) could spike -70.08% in a year

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) is -72.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.30 and a high of $25.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The SABR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.09% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -108.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.26, the stock is -28.24% and -62.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.21 million and changing 5.39% at the moment leaves the stock -70.55% off its SMA200. SABR registered -70.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.30.

The stock witnessed a -61.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -72.41%, and is 63.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.68% over the week and 19.02% over the month.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) has around 9250 employees, a market worth around $2.32B and $3.98B in sales. and $3.98B in sales Current P/E ratio is 10.79 and Fwd P/E is 8.25. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.70% and -75.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Sabre Corporation (SABR) Analyst Forecasts

Sabre Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $802.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -23.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.50% in year-over-year returns.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) Top Institutional Holders

531 institutions hold shares in Sabre Corporation (SABR), with 1.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.46% while institutional investors hold 103.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 371.20M, and float is at 272.85M with Short Float at 2.60%. Institutions hold 102.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.91 million shares valued at $626.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.20% of the SABR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 26.81 million shares valued at $601.66 million to account for 9.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 23.92 million shares representing 8.74% and valued at over $536.7 million, while Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. holds 6.80% of the shares totaling 18.61 million with a market value of $417.51 million.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Sabre Corporation (SABR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MENKE SEAN E, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that MENKE SEAN E sold 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $21.71 per share for a total of $369033.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152825.0 shares.

Sabre Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 21 that MENKE SEAN E (President and CEO) sold a total of 8,513 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 21 and was made at $23.07 per share for $196397.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 169825.0 shares of the SABR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 02, MENKE SEAN E (President and CEO) disposed off 17,000 shares at an average price of $22.59 for $384100.0. The insider now directly holds 178,338 shares of Sabre Corporation (SABR).

Sabre Corporation (SABR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -36.56% down over the past 12 months. Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) is -46.24% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.36% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.32.