Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) makes -5.97% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) is -64.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.79 and a high of $4.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The ANH stock was last observed hovering at around $0.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $3.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.23% off the consensus price target high of $3.25 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 61.23% higher than the price target low of $3.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.26, the stock is -45.50% and -59.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.9 million and changing 51.44% at the moment leaves the stock -63.33% off its SMA200. ANH registered -69.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -64.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8917 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.3304.

The stock witnessed a -64.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.76%, and is -5.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.21% over the week and 20.92% over the month.

and $173.30M in sales Fwd P/E is 3.18. Profit margin for the company is -37.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.49% and -70.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $15.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -310.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 84.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 83.40% in year-over-year returns.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) Top Institutional Holders

178 institutions hold shares in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH), with 1.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.95% while institutional investors hold 52.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 99.04M, and float is at 97.00M with Short Float at 1.32%. Institutions hold 51.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.54 million shares valued at $37.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.66% of the ANH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 6.72 million shares valued at $23.65 million to account for 6.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.04 million shares representing 5.10% and valued at over $17.75 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.27% of the shares totaling 3.24 million with a market value of $11.4 million.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mielle Dominique, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mielle Dominique bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $1.93 per share for a total of $7720.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45000.0 shares.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Mielle Dominique (Director) bought a total of 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $3.25 per share for $35750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41000.0 shares of the ANH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, Davis Robert Craig (Director) acquired 763 shares at an average price of $26.25 for $20029.0. The insider now directly holds 3,000 shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH).

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) that is trading -67.08% down over the past 12 months. MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) is -76.78% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.71% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.29.