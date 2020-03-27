Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR), Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK)

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) shares are -35.59% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 30.50% or $2.69 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -35.23% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 72.82% and -42.31% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 27, 2019, Nomura recommended the ARR stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Ladenburg Thalmann had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on October 24, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the ARR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.51 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.30. The forecasts give the ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock a price target range of $22.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.84% or 36.06%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.90% in the current quarter to $0.57, down from the $0.61 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.32, up 10.40% from $2.34 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.56 and $0.63. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 78 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 299,605 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 23,559. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 40,380 and 3,150 in purchases and sales respectively.

MOUNTAIN JAMES R, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, bought 3,000 shares worth $38460.0 at $12.82 per share on Mar 13. The Director had earlier bought another 3,500 ARR shares valued at $24483.0 on Mar 18. The shares were bought at $7.00 per share. ULM SCOTT (Co-CEO and CIO) bought 10,000 shares at $13.88 per share on Mar 13 for a total of $138800.0 while Zimmer Jeffrey J, (Co-CEO and President) bought 10,000 shares on Mar 13 for $130561.0 with each share fetching $13.06.

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK), on the other hand, is trading around $58.06 with a market cap of $7.77B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $81.91 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.12% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 64 times at Crown Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 36 times and accounting for 226,684 shares. Insider sales totaled 111,683 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.5M shares after the latest sales, with 9.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.10% with a share float percentage of 133.15M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crown Holdings Inc. having a total of 642 institutions that hold shares in the company.