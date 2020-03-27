Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY), OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE: DHY) shares are -28.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.69% or $0.03 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +40.63% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -29.69% down YTD and -28.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 16.13% and -26.83% over the month.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE), on the other hand, is trading around $31.37 with a market cap of $6.42B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $40.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.87% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.25 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OGE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 22.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $38.4 million. This represented a 91.87% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $472.5 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.18 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.27 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $11.02 billion from $11.08 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $681.5 million, significantly lower than the $951.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $46.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 36 times at OGE Energy Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 287,575 shares. Insider sales totaled 104,037 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 670.59k shares after the latest sales, with 75.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.70% with a share float percentage of 199.51M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OGE Energy Corp. having a total of 657 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 28.82 million shares worth more than $1.28 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 14.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 20.9 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $929.48 million and represent 10.44% of shares outstanding.