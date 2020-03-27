Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) shares are -25.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.55% or $0.42 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -26.75% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.79% and -21.50% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 30, 2017, Raymond James recommended the PSEC stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on January 22, 2019. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the PSEC stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.82 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.00. The forecasts give the Prospect Capital Corporation stock a price target range of $6.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 19.67% or 19.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.17, down from the $0.21 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.72, down -11.70% from $0.85 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.17 and $0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.67 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 47 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 30,259,881 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 28,575,618 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Eliasek M Grier, a CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER at the company, bought 100,000 shares worth $445000.0 at $4.45 per share on Mar 24. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER had earlier bought another 342,112 PSEC shares valued at $1.59 million on Mar 24. The shares were bought at $4.63 per share. Barry John F (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) bought 1,041,977 shares at $4.14 per share on Mar 23 for a total of $4.31 million while Barry John F, (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) bought 2,300,000 shares on Mar 20 for $11.44 million with each share fetching $4.97.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX), on the other hand, is trading around $1.03 with a market cap of $127.95M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Ideanomics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 50.14M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 30.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.50% with a share float percentage of 111.88M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ideanomics Inc. having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company.