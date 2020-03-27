Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Rio Tinto Group (RIO), Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) shares are -23.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.76% or $1.22 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -23.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 19.60% and -8.67% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 11, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the RIO stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Societe Generale had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 03, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the RIO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $45.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $46.98. The forecasts give the Rio Tinto Group stock a price target range of $55.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $55.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 17.45% or 17.45%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD), on the other hand, is trading around $16.92 with a market cap of $1.32B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $35.73 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.64% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.94 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at Boyd Gaming Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 486,104 shares. Insider sales totaled 429,172 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 31.07M shares after the latest sales, with 1.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.00% with a share float percentage of 78.06M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Boyd Gaming Corporation having a total of 337 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.96 million shares worth more than $328.06 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 9.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cohen & Steers Inc., with the investment firm holding over 9.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $275.74 million and represent 8.25% of shares outstanding.