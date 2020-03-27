Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) shares are -50.46% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.38% or -$0.15 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -50.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 30.41% and -38.57% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 13, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the MOS stock is a Neutral, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 17, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the MOS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.23. The forecasts give the The Mosaic Company stock a price target range of $36.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 70.22% or -7.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -480.00% in the current quarter to -$0.09, down from the $0.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.51, down -4.10% from $0.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.1 and $0.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.25 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 332,970 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 180,800. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 45,367 and 3,096 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bernardes Oscar, a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $49781.0 at $9.96 per share on Mar 16. The SVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec. had earlier bought another 1,000 MOS shares valued at $9665.0 on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $9.67 per share. Pires Luciano Siani (Director) bought 10,000 shares at $9.43 per share on Mar 13 for a total of $94263.0 while Bodine Bruce M., (Senior VP – Phosphates) bought 5,500 shares on Mar 09 for $74773.0 with each share fetching $13.60.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM), on the other hand, is trading around $11.32 with a market cap of $4.78B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 42.68% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.75 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 36 times at Kimco Realty Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 782,918 shares. Insider sales totaled 362,528 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 12.47M shares after the latest sales, with 6.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.30% with a share float percentage of 419.33M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kimco Realty Corporation having a total of 694 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 70.81 million shares worth more than $1.47 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 16.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 39.58 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $819.66 million and represent 9.15% of shares outstanding.