Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Baidu Inc. (BIDU)?

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) is -19.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.00 and a high of $186.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The BIDU stock was last observed hovering at around $96.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.9% off its average median price target of $1027.72 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.37% off the consensus price target high of $1335.09 offered by 39 analysts, but current levels are 84.83% higher than the price target low of $671.27 for the same period.

Currently trading at $101.82, the stock is -2.35% and -15.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.99 million and changing 5.06% at the moment leaves the stock -11.17% off its SMA200. BIDU registered -38.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $115.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $116.90.

The stock witnessed a -17.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.76%, and is 13.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.95% over the week and 6.04% over the month.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) has around 37779 employees, a market worth around $32.86B and $15.24B in sales. and $15.24B in sales Current P/E ratio is 128.08 and Fwd P/E is 11.33. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.17% and -45.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is a “Overweight”. 39 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baidu Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.6 with sales reaching $22.1B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -91.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 528.70% in year-over-year returns.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Top Institutional Holders

1,128 institutions hold shares in Baidu Inc. (BIDU), with 629.44k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 71.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 322.69M, and float is at 271.76M with Short Float at 1.86%. Institutions hold 71.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.8 million shares valued at $1.74 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 4.98% of the BIDU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.05 million shares valued at $1.27 billion to account for 3.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dodge & Cox Inc which holds 10.05 million shares representing 3.62% and valued at over $1.27 billion, while Harding Loevner LLC holds 2.73% of the shares totaling 7.57 million with a market value of $956.81 million.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blucora Inc. (BCOR) that is trading -63.28% down over the past 12 months. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -1.28% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.1% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.93.